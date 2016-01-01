Dr. Brendan Masini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Masini, MD
Overview of Dr. Brendan Masini, MD
Dr. Brendan Masini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.
Dr. Masini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Masini's Office Locations
-
1
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-1581Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masini?
About Dr. Brendan Masini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962607200
Education & Certifications
- John A. Feagin, Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship, West Point, New York
- San Antonio Military Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas
- Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas
- Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
- United States Military Academy, West Point, New York
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masini works at
Dr. Masini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.