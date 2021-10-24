Dr. Brendan McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan McGuire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan McGuire, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, East Alabama Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South, Mizell Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi Health Services, Trace Regional Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1808 7th Ave S Ste 380, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 975-9586
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Mizell Memorial Hospital
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Trace Regional Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGuire continues to exceed my expectations in all areas of care - bedside manner, communication, specialty knowledge, leadership, medication knowledge and the mutual respect he shares with his co-workers at all levels. And who doesn't love his sense of humor?
About Dr. Brendan McGuire, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336179688
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.