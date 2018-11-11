Dr. Brendan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Mitchell, MD
Dr. Brendan Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Women's Care Mid America Physician Services, LLC9301 W 74th St Ste 325, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 384-4990
Shawnee Mission Health Overland Park7820 W 165Th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 384-4990
Assure Ob LLC7840 W 165th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 384-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
A very lovely doctor will recommend again.
About Dr. Brendan Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
