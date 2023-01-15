Overview

Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida - Tampa FL and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Lowcountry Colorectal Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.