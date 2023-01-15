Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida - Tampa FL and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Lowcountry Colorectal Surgery1240 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 702-6177Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely caring and competent surgeon providing excellent recovery recommendations.
About Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942228127
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak MI
- Swedish Medical Center - Seattle WA
- Swedish Medical Center - Seattle WA
- University of South Florida - Tampa FL
- Rice University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.