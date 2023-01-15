See All General Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida - Tampa FL and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Lowcountry Colorectal Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lowcountry Colorectal Surgery
    1240 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 702-6177
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Extremely caring and competent surgeon providing excellent recovery recommendations.
    Martha Stillmy — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942228127
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak MI
    • Swedish Medical Center - Seattle WA
    • Swedish Medical Center - Seattle WA
    • University of South Florida - Tampa FL
    • Rice University
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Lowcountry Colorectal Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

