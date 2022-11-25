Dr. Brendan O'Hare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan O'Hare, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan O'Hare, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, TN.
Dr. O'Hare works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lebanon Gastroenterology100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Mt. Juliet108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 466-0041
St Thomas Medical Partners, Nashville, TN300 20th Ave N Fl 8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hare?
I have always had great visits w/ him. He took plenty of time with me and explained everything. Was my third visit in 20yrs. He's very personable in explaining my colitis and inflammation problems. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Brendan O'Hare, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669678116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Hare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Hare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hare works at
Dr. O'Hare has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hare. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hare.
