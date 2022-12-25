See All Otolaryngologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD

Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.

Dr. Pierce works at Hennepin Clinic in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations

    Conservative Management Center
    701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-3000
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2200

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hennepin Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
ENT Cancer
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
ENT Cancer

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 25, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Pierce by my Stanford doc who wanted to rule out an inner ear infection. Dr. Pierce quickly ruled that out but found an infected cyst on my outer ear. He took close to an hour to do surgery on the cyst, all the while making sure I was pain free. He was compassionate and thorough. I highly recommend him.
    Transplant Patient — Dec 25, 2022
    About Dr. Brendan Pierce, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1669616306
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    • Hennepin Co Med Ctr-U Minn
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
