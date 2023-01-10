Overview

Dr. Brendan Reagan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Reagan works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Willow Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.