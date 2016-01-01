See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at Chelsea Village Medical PC in New York, NY with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chelsea Village Medical PC
    245 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 261-4414
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    530 5th Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 261-4414
  3. 3
    Eden Health Medical of Nj PC
    200 Connell Dr, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 261-4414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144660754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
