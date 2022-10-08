Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey1135 Clifton Ave Ste 206, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 765-6595
-
2
MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey2 Sears Dr Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 765-6597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan is a physician that is difficult to find---a wonderful person who listens to his patient and has compassion. He is not someone to panic a patient and is truly comforting at a time when you may be feeling fear about a medical condition. His office staff is stellar.
About Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174521140
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St. George's University
- Georgetown University
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sullivan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullivan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.