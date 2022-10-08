See All Cardiologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1.
    MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey
    1135 Clifton Ave Ste 206, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6595
  2.
    MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey
    2 Sears Dr Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6597

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. Sullivan is a physician that is difficult to find---a wonderful person who listens to his patient and has compassion. He is not someone to panic a patient and is truly comforting at a time when you may be feeling fear about a medical condition. His office staff is stellar.
    LC — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1174521140
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • St. George's University
    • Georgetown University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    • St. Mary’s General Hospital
    • Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

