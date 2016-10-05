Overview

Dr. Brendan Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Thomas works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Oswego, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.