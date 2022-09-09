Dr. Brendan Vercammen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vercammen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Vercammen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Vercammen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Vercammen works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Bay Dental Care568 International Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 896-6932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vercammen?
Dr V and the Ocean Bay staff are great! Everything about my visit was professional. I will be returning for future visits
About Dr. Brendan Vercammen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285287599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vercammen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vercammen accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vercammen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vercammen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vercammen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vercammen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vercammen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vercammen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vercammen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.