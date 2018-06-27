Overview

Dr. Brendon Coughtry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph London and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Coughtry works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, VA in Pikeville, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.