Overview

Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stiles works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.