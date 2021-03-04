See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (138)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Stiles works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Side
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-0848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stiles?

    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr Stiles is a very caring, soft spoken man. Communication is easy with Dr. Stiles because he is so patient and listens; and explains the answers to your questions in full. He will not do a vanishing act on you once surgery is done... he is always there for you... before & after surgery! He is confident with his decisions and is reassuring to the patient. I would recommend him to anyone without hesitation. He is the complete package!
    Carolee Passaro — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stiles to family and friends

    Dr. Stiles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stiles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD.

    About Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013176387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2007
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 2006
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stiles works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stiles’s profile.

    Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stiles speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.