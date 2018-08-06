Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD
Overview of Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD
Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They completed their residency with University of Colorado School of Medicine
Dr. Dodson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
-
1
Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat1648 Ellis St Ste 301, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 556-9798Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat West2055 N 22nd Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 556-9798Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodson?
Dr. Dodson is the most compassionate doctor I have seen in a long time. I have a rare genetic condition and he is certainly an expert! He spent a long time explaining my condition and available options. His staff is so nice and they call you back right away. I recommend him to all my friends and family - if you need an ENT, look no further!!
About Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1518936533
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.