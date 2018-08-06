See All Otolaryngologists in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD

Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They completed their residency with University of Colorado School of Medicine

Dr. Dodson works at Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dodson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat
    1648 Ellis St Ste 301, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 556-9798
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat West
    2055 N 22nd Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 556-9798
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 06, 2018
    Dr. Dodson is the most compassionate doctor I have seen in a long time. I have a rare genetic condition and he is certainly an expert! He spent a long time explaining my condition and available options. His staff is so nice and they call you back right away. I recommend him to all my friends and family - if you need an ENT, look no further!!
    Katie in Bozeman, MT — Aug 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD
    About Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518936533
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Brennan Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodson works at Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Dodson’s profile.

    Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

