Dr. Brennan Greene, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
The Eye Care Institute1536 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 589-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Dr Greene is very thorough, has a great bedside manner. I have and will recommend him every time!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013003136
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Department
- U Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- BELLARMINE COLLEGE
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
