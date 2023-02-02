Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD
Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedi|San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 536-9151
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Sumner Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
It was important to me that both the PA and Dr. Lucas listened to mw and answered all my questions.
- San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedi|San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
