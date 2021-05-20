Dr. Acker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Acker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Acker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Acker works at
Locations
1
Coastal Ambulatory Anesthesia PC1139 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-7171
2
Mercy Medical Center-des Moines1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (720) 874-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acker is phenomenal. I never leave reviews but he deserves the praise. He is caring, listens, and takes the time to educate you. You can tell he is confident in his knowledge and truly wants you to feel your best. If you’re looking for a doctor who shows up for the patient, he is your guy!
About Dr. Brent Acker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
