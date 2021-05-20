Overview

Dr. Brent Acker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Acker works at The Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, GA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.