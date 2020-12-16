Overview of Dr. Brent Allain Jr, MD

Dr. Brent Allain Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Allain Jr works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group - Surgeons Group of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.