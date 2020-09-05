Dr. Brent Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Allen, MD
Dr. Brent Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 911-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Brent Allen, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- Washington University
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
