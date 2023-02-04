Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD
Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Bellotte works at
Dr. Bellotte's Office Locations
-
1
West Boca Eye Center9325 Glades Rd Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 288-4756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellotte?
My entire experience with Dr. Bellotte was been nothing short of fantastic.
About Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1942209283
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Department Of Ophthalmology
- Charleston Area Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellotte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellotte works at
Dr. Bellotte has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellotte speaks Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
1241 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.