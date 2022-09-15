See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Brent Bender, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brent Bender, DPM

Dr. Brent Bender, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Bender works at Inclusive Pain Management Specialists Pllc in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inclusive Pain Management Specialists Pllc
    630 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 946-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    My first visit there they treated me like family, the assistance and CS are oh so very friendly, Dr bender treated me/My foot like I was at the foot spa or getting a pedicure at the nail salon, that's just how awesome his service is, since my first injection shot I feel so much better, I wish I knew about this place 2yrs before I saw him because the last foot Dr I had I had issues and reaccuring heel pain?? with Dr bender all it took was one injection and I didn't have to have any more or any foot pain.... Thank You Dr. Bender?
    Tamika L. Ballard — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Bender, DPM
    About Dr. Brent Bender, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912934654
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Bender, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bender works at Inclusive Pain Management Specialists Pllc in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bender’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

