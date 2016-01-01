Dr. Brent Bethers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bethers, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Bethers, MD
Dr. Brent Bethers, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Bethers works at
Dr. Bethers' Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2320 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76711 Directions (844) 225-4804
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bethers?
About Dr. Brent Bethers, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407003650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethers accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethers works at
Dr. Bethers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.