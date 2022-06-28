Dr. Brent Betts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Betts, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Betts, MD
Dr. Brent Betts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Betts works at
Dr. Betts' Office Locations
Intermountain Eye Centers999 N Curtis Rd Ste 205, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 373-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a great doctor and surgeon
About Dr. Brent Betts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821358490
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
