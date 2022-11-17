Dr. Brent Bickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bickel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Bickel, MD
Dr. Brent Bickel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Bickel's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very knowledgeable. He was able to decide on a treatment plan and get things started for me in a timely manner. Very patient with questions and concerns. I highly recommend his facility.
About Dr. Brent Bickel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Mount Carmel|Mount Carmel Health
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickel has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.