Overview

Dr. Brent Burnette, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Burnette works at Gastroenterology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.