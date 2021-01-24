Dr. Brent Burnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Burnette, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Burnette, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Burnette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates6950 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 796-0231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates3820 S Hualapai Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 796-0231
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnette?
Loved him.
About Dr. Brent Burnette, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699989251
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnette works at
Dr. Burnette has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnette speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.