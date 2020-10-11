Overview of Dr. Brent Campbell, MD

Dr. Brent Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Campbell Urology PA in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.