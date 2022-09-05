Dr. Brent Carter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Carter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brent Carter, DPM
Dr. Brent Carter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC - Waycross501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 283-6471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Super Urgent Care LLC1714 SW 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 274-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carter is the absolute BEST!! Very caring and always took the time to make us feel comfortable. Thank you Dr Carter ! Elizabeth
About Dr. Brent Carter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barry Univ
