Dr. Brent Chabus, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Chabus, MD
Dr. Brent Chabus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Chabus' Office Locations
Brent I Chabus MD161 Madison Ave Rm 10NW, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 477-5698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for many years- 20 . He has always been consistent and reliable. He has always responded to any phone calls He found the medications that have worked for me. He has always been very professional.
About Dr. Brent Chabus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295828911
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chabus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.