Overview of Dr. Brent Clyde, MD

Dr. Brent Clyde, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wyoming Medical Center.



Dr. Clyde works at Wasatch Neurological Surgery in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.