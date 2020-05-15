Dr. Brent Clyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Clyde, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Clyde, MD
Dr. Brent Clyde, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wyoming Medical Center.
Dr. Clyde works at
Dr. Clyde's Office Locations
Wasatch Neurological Surgery3401 S Highway 89, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 295-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyoming Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clyde is an unbelievable surgeon. I had experienced severe sciatica pain, 10 on the pain scale. He performed an L5 / S1 back fusion on me. I am now completely pain free. He was very thorough and detailed orientated with the procedure. His confidence in the surgery process made me more confident. I cannot thank him enough for giving me my quality of life back.
About Dr. Brent Clyde, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700896552
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- UCLA
