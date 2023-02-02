Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-0188MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davidson is the best doctor ever. I have been seeing him for many years. He's kind, thoughtful and profressional.
About Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336216480
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.