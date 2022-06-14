Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
1
Envision Eye Specialists PC1011 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 203-4727
2
Farmington Location1390 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 915-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davidson took care of an eye infection that I had. My eye was so bloodshot and swollen I couldn't hardly see out of it. Dr. Davidson tested everything and put me on some medications to help the problem and then kept watch on it to see what was working. He got the problem taken care of and it is doing great. And just to add something in, He and the rest of the staff are very nice people. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brent Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437127065
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- St Johns Mercy Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Drury University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Blocked Tear Duct and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.