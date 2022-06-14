See All Ophthalmologists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Brent Davidson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Davidson, MD

Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Davidson works at Envision Eye Specialists in Fenton, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Blocked Tear Duct and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davidson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Envision Eye Specialists PC
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 (636) 203-4727
  2. 2
    Farmington Location
    1390 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 (573) 915-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Blocked Tear Duct
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Blocked Tear Duct
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Davidson took care of an eye infection that I had. My eye was so bloodshot and swollen I couldn't hardly see out of it. Dr. Davidson tested everything and put me on some medications to help the problem and then kept watch on it to see what was working. He got the problem taken care of and it is doing great. And just to add something in, He and the rest of the staff are very nice people. I highly recommend him.
    Darryll Dickerson — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Davidson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437127065
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University
    • St Johns Mercy Med
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Drury University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Blocked Tear Duct and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

