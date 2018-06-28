See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Brent Davis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Davis, MD

Dr. Brent Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Davis works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office
    Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office
6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jun 28, 2018
    My wife had rotator cuff surgery with Dr. Davis. We couldn't be happier with the doctor and the results. She's six weeks ahead of schedule on rehab compared to the norm, and I attribute that to Dr. Davis's skills as a surgeon. After surgery he did something doctors never do, called my wife himself to see how she was doing. He's a rare breed of attentive, skilled, and personable doctor who doesn't rush you through appointments. He was the perfect choice for us.
    Joe in Santa Monica, CA — Jun 28, 2018
    About Dr. Brent Davis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396812103
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

