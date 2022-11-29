Dr. Brent Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Davis, MD
Dr. Brent Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ut Health Tyler/cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen very quickly, which enabled me to go about my day. Dr. Davis is good to answer any questions I have and makes sure my meds are appropriate for my situation.
About Dr. Brent Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871588012
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forrest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.