Dr. Brent Evetts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Evetts works at Willamette Hematologyoncology PC in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.