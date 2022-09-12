See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.

Dr. Fletcher works at At Your Home Familycare in San Diego, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    At Your Home Familycare
    6540 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 224-2700
    Brent Fletcher, M.D.
    55 New Montgomery St Ste 321, San Francisco, CA 94105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 536-2826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jonathan F — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194791533
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Langley Porter
    • University of Utah Hospital
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
