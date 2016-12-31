Overview

Dr. Brent Geissinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Geissinger works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.