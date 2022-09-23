See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Brent Goodman, MD

Neurology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Brent Goodman, MD

Dr. Brent Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Goodman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 23, 2022
Amazing Doctor!!!!!
Debbie — Sep 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brent Goodman, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457334799
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brent Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.