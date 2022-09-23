Dr. Brent Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Goodman, MD
Dr. Brent Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Amazing Doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Brent Goodman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1457334799
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.