Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greenwald works at Greenwald Neurosurgical in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.