Dr. Brent Hardin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Oxford Urology Associates2168 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-1448
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
From the moment we walked though the door, we were amazed at the excellent way we were treated by everyone in the practice. Every single person we encountered was kind, helpful, and very friendly. Dr. Hardin's Nurse Practitioner Lisa spent time getting a detailed history and she spent time listening to every detail, asking questions to clarify. When Dr. Hardin entered, he continued in the same form. He put us at ease, explained his plan of care, and again, he listened without interrupting. His bedside manner was jovial, but he took our concerns seriously. He was confident but not arrogant at all. We were extremely happy with the care we received from the entire staff, and we're so thankful to have found this practice. I work in the healthcare field and I have worked with many different providers throughout my career. I would place this practice among the best I've seen.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- University of Tennessee
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Urology
Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
