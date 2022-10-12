Overview of Dr. Brent Hardin, MD

Dr. Brent Hardin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Hardin works at Oxford Urology Associates in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.