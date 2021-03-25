See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Brent Harlan, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brent Harlan, MD

Dr. Brent Harlan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Dr. Harlan works at Pittsburgh Mercy in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harlan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Mercy
    330 S 9th St # 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 488-4042
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    3811 Ohara St Rm E520, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 246-6767
  3. 3
    New Directions Counseling Services
    117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 934-3905
    Saturday
    10:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Kennedy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 25, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Harlan has been excellent. I came to Dr. Harlan during a period of my life full of confusion. Dr. Harlan listened attentively to the issues I was experiencing and responded empathetically. I left my first appointment feeling reassured. Since meeting Dr. Harlan my life has gained the healthy structure it had previously lacked, large in part to the medical interventions he provided me. As a young adult I find Dr. Harlan very approachable and very easy to relate to.
    — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Brent Harlan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215080361
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Psychiatry
