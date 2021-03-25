Dr. Brent Harlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Harlan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Harlan, MD
Dr. Brent Harlan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.
Dr. Harlan's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Mercy330 S 9th St # 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 488-4042Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 3811 Ohara St Rm E520, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 246-6767
New Directions Counseling Services117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-3905Saturday10:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Harlan has been excellent. I came to Dr. Harlan during a period of my life full of confusion. Dr. Harlan listened attentively to the issues I was experiencing and responded empathetically. I left my first appointment feeling reassured. Since meeting Dr. Harlan my life has gained the healthy structure it had previously lacked, large in part to the medical interventions he provided me. As a young adult I find Dr. Harlan very approachable and very easy to relate to.
About Dr. Brent Harlan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harlan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.