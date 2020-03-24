Dr. Brent Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Locations
Carrollton Office714 CEDAR ST, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 974-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is one of the smartest people on this Earth. GREAT DOCTOR
About Dr. Brent Harris, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508027467
Education & Certifications
- University Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Berry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
