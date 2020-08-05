Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM
Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Harwood works at
Dr. Harwood's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Podiatry PC23937 US Highway 98 Ste 1, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-6768
Hospital Affiliations
- Atmore Community Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Monroe County Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harwood?
I have seen Dr. Harwood for two separate food issues. He is very knowledgeable professional and kind. He has an amazing office staff always prepared and ready to help. I would and do highly recommend Dr. Harwood.
About Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609869536
Education & Certifications
- Board Certified In Foot Surgery
- St. Clair's Hospital and Health Center, New York, Ny
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Troy University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harwood works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Harwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.