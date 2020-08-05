Overview of Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM

Dr. Brent Harwood, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Harwood works at Southeast Podiatry in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.