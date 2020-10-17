Dr. Brent Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Kane, MD
Dr. Brent Kane, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Community Oncology Associates Medical Group Inc.7257 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-4050
Community Cancer Institute785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was the second of nine weekly visits during my prostate cancer radiation treatment. Dr. Kane asks about my bowel and urinary process as the radiation proceeds. My bowel movements changed little; my urinary urgency whenever I stand and walk, then little, difficult release of urine is a problem. He said he would double my Flomax prescription and recommended that I take two each night. I had to report that there has been no improvement thus far. I expressed concern about delay of starting the treatment, but mentioned that in part it was due to missing the practice's 'phone messages, since I seldom check messages on my land line that do not go to my answering machine. He said they would record the number I wanted to be contacted by, but I didn't go on to explain that I miss most messages left on my 'phones.
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093718785
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Uc San Francisco-Cen Vly
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
