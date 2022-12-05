Overview of Dr. Brent Kimball, MD

Dr. Brent Kimball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Kimball works at CarePoint Neurosurgery and Spine in Greenwood Village, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.