Dr. Brent Lacey, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Lacey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camp Lejeune, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune100 Brewster Blvd, Camp Lejeune, NC 28547 Directions (910) 450-3841Friday7:45am - 4:00pm
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lacey makes the procedure feeling like routine checkup, easy going and not scary or uncomfortable.
About Dr. Brent Lacey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
