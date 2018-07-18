Dr. Brent Lanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Lanier, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Lanier, MD
Dr. Brent Lanier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Lanier works at
Dr. Lanier's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanier?
Dr Lanier removed a foreign object that was stuck in our two year old's nose. Dr Lanier was great with my son, has a very good bedside manner and was kind and compassionate. The surgical staff and everyone we interacted with was very friendly and pleasant and tried to make my son feel at ease, and answer all our questions. My only complaint is that they do not allow parents to be with their children while they are being put under anesthesia, which I think is a little scary for the kids.
About Dr. Brent Lanier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1447219720
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Med Center
- University Of California, Davis
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Valley Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lanier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanier works at
Dr. Lanier has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanier speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.