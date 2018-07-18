Overview of Dr. Brent Lanier, MD

Dr. Brent Lanier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Lanier works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.