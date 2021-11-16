Dr. Brent Matza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Matza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Matza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Matza works at
Locations
-
1
Mdlive3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354
-
2
Teladoc2 MANHATTANVILLE RD, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (800) 835-2362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matza?
They are courteous, compassionate and very professional.
About Dr. Brent Matza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033435128
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matza works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Matza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.