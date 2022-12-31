Dr. Brent McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent McCarty, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent McCarty, MD
Dr. Brent McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty's Office Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Orthopedics1200 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarty?
Dr. McCarty took such great care to listen and acknowledge the pain I kept having in my hand. He was thorough in his evaluation and discussed our plan of action. The relief from the pain is incredible. Thank you Dr. McCarty!
About Dr. Brent McCarty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487949483
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Millsaps College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.