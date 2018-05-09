Overview

Dr. Brent McLaurin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. McLaurin works at Anderson Heart in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.