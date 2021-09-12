Dr. Brent Menninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Menninger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Menninger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Menninger works at
Locations
Psychiatric & Counseling Associates8400 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 327-7505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen a few different psychiatrists and Dr. Menninger has been the best. He helped me reduce the number of medications I am taking while at the same time improving my mental health. He is good at explaining things and keeping you informed on your treatment plan. It takes some to get a new patient appointment but after the initial wait, he is very accessible.
About Dr. Brent Menninger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952339053
Education & Certifications
- Karl Menninger School Psyc
- Kans U
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menninger works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Menninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.